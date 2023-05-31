DENVER (KDVR) — The NBA Finals, featuring a matchup of the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, are almost here – and across Colorado, fans are showing their navy and gold pride.

This is happening so much that Denver Mayor Michael Hancock declared it Navy & Gold Week in the Mile High City.

Game 1 of the series takes place Thursday night at Ball Arena with Game 2 happening in Denver Saturday night as well. The series moves to Miami for Games 3 and 4, which will be Wednesday and Friday. If needed, Game 5 will be in Denver on June 12, Game 6 will be in Miami on June 15 and Game 7 will be in Denver on June 18.

You can expect to see Denver Nuggets shirts and jerseys across the city and state during this series. Hancock was even joined by Nuggets mascot Rocky and PA announcer Kyle Speller Wednesday to ceremonially rename the Bannock Street Plaza to Denver Nuggets Way.

Gov. Jared Polis has joined the fun, tweeting about the strained relationship between Disney and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and suggesting that Disney World relocate to Colorado if the Nuggets win.

That’s not all though – Chipotle, which originated here in the Centennial State, will be offering free burritos to a limited number of fans through a contest related to 3-point shots.

If you’re looking for a place to restock your wardrobe, there are several stores selling Denver Nuggets NBA Finals clothing.

And while officially licensed NBA merchandise is expensive, it is far more affordable than a ticket to the game – which, even at the cheapest available price, would cost the same as a brand-new TV to watch the series from the comfort of your couch.