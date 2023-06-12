DENVER (KDVR) — There’s a chance the Miami Heat can recover from their 3-1 game deficit in tonight’s National Basketball Association Finals game against the Denver Nuggets. It’s a very small 35-1 chance, though.

Game 5 of the NBA Finals is Monday night, and with the Denver Nuggets up 3-1 against the Miami Heat, there’s a chance this game could cinch the series and give the Nuggets their first-ever NBA Championship.

The odds are long for the Denver Nuggets to lose, but if one team has them it’s the Heat.

There have been 36 instances in which an NBA team faced a 3-1 deficit in the finals. Only one of those teams managed to come back from behind. In 2016, the Cleveland Cavaliers bounced back from a 3-1 trail to win.

There have been 12 other comebacks from a 3-1 in NBA playoffs, however. This includes the Miami Heat’s victory over the New York Knicks in the 1997 Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Nuggets are heavily favored to win the championship tonight. The team has a post-season home-court record of 9-1. After Friday’s Game 4 win, the odds for Denver to win Game 5 and the championship moved to -5000, meaning a bet of $10 would win $10.20.