DENVER (KDVR) — After being named the NBA MVP for back-to-back seasons, Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is up for another award.

Jokic has been nominated for an ESPY for the best NBA player for 2022.

The other nominees are:

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors

Jokic averaged 27.1 points and 13.8 rebounds per game. The MVP averaged 7.9 assists. According to ESPN, he is the first player in NBA history with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a season.

The ESPYS will take place on July 20 at 6 p.m. on ABC.