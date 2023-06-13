DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is rejoicing in the first NBA championship win for the Denver Nuggets, and it seems locals aren’t the only ones celebrating.

Google is throwing a cyber-party for the new champions, setting off virtual fireworks for all to see.

When “Denver Nuggets” or even the lone word “Nuggets” is entered into the search engine, moving firework animations shoot across the screen over the search results, which of course yield that the Denver team won 94-89 against the Miami Heat Monday evening.

A parade in honor of the Nuggets’ big win will take place Thursday, kicking off at Union Station at 10 a.m.

FOX31 will broadcast the parade live on air and stream the event on KDVR.com.