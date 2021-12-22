Gilgeous-Alexander’s triple-double leads Thunder past Denver

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) pushes past Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had his second career triple-double with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Denver Nuggets 108-94.

Gilgeous-Alexander had the first triple-double by a Thunder player at home since Russell Westbrook in the 2018-19 season.

Darius Bazley had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Thunder. Oklahoma City claimed its largest margin of victory this season and improved to 5-3 since a 73-point loss at Memphis on Dec. 2.

Nikola Jokic had 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Nuggets.