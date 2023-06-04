DENVER (KDVR) — The Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks may regularly have celebrities in their houses, but the Denver Nuggets drew their own notable fans to Game 2 at Ball Arena.

Nuggets all-time leading scorer Alex English was at Ball Arena cheering on his former team in their first appearance of the NBA Finals. During his decade tenure with the Nuggets, he scored 21,645 points in 837 games.

Former Nuggets guard David Thompson was enjoying the game from what looked like a suite at Ball Arena.

LaPhonso Ellis, who played with the Nuggets from 1992-98, was also in the house.

It wasn’t just former players at Ball Arena. Lil Wayne was courtside to watch the game. It wasn’t clear who he was rooting for since he was neutral not donning the colors or gear of either team.

No doubt there will be some famous people at Game 3 in Miami at the Kaseya Center on Wednesday.

Fans cheer on Nuggets outside of Ball Arena

Denver Nuggets fans that couldn’t make it to Ball Arena gathered at sports bars and restaurants across the Mile High City to watch Game 2.

One dedicated fan who had to work brought his laptop to Stoney’s Uptown and multi-tasked to make sure he didn’t miss his team playing in their first-ever appearance in the NBA Finals.