Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) drives against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 21 points and matched a season-high with 15 assists as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Denver Nuggets 103-89.

Dwight Powell and Reggie Bullock added 15 points each for the Mavericks, who swept a back-to-back and matched their longest winning streak of the season at three games.

Nikola Jokic had 27 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Nuggets, who had a three-game winning streak snapped.