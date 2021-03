MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP)Nikola Jokic led the Denver offense, but it was his defensive play in the closing seconds that preserved the Nuggets' fifth straight victory.

Jokic had 28 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, and his defense thwarted Memphis guard Ja Morant at the rim with about three seconds left as Denver escaped with a 103-102 victory over the Grizzlies on Friday night.