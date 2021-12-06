Despite Jokic triple-double, Nuggets lose 8th of last 10 games

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon dunks against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 32 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Denver Nuggets 109-97.

The Bulls took a big hit a few hours before tipoff when leading scorer DeMar DeRozan entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Even without the four-time All-Star, they dominated down the stretch and tied Brooklyn for the Eastern Conference lead.

Lonzo Ball and Nikola Vucevic each had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and all five starters scored in double figures for Chicago.

The Nuggets lost for the eighth time in 10 games despite a triple-double by Nikola Jokic. The reigning MVP finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds and a season-high 15 assists.

Will Barton and Monte Morris each scored 19. Aaron Gordon added 18 points.