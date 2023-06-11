DENVER (KDVR) — While Denver Nuggets fans are gearing up for a possible first-ever NBA Championship win on Monday night, the Denver Police Department is preparing for postgame celebrations.

As the department has learned in years past, Colorado fans can get rowdy while celebrating their team’s championship win. Last year the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in Tampa, Florida but officers were busy responding to disturbance calls downtown after the game.

In the years the Denver Broncos won the Super Bowl, massive crowds of fans flocked to the heart of the city for the parades, and crowd control was a challenge for police.

“It’s going to be similar to what we’ve planned before and prior events that we’ve had, you know, like last year with the Avs. So that’s kind of what we’re working towards we will have different plans depending on different situations,” Denver Police Public Information Officer Jay Casillas said. “But primarily a lot of it is going to be education beforehand. We will be posting on social media just making sure people are celebrating responsibly. Which is what happened last year as well and that’s what we’re hoping that people celebrate and celebrate responsibly and not get themselves into any kind of trouble.”

While there have been several championship celebrations among the Broncos and the Avalanche in the last 27 years, there has only been one time when the series-winning game was won at home. The Avs won Game 7 of the 2001 Stanley Cup Final to win the best-of-seven series and it was chaotic around downtown after the game.

A Denver police spokesperson provided FOX31 with this statement in regard to the department’s preparation:

The Denver Police Department has plans in place for celebration security should it happen on Monday or any subsequent games. These plans have been in the works for some time and include increased staffing for potential championship-clinching nights. As a general practice, we do not release the number of officers who will be on duty in those cases, but the staffing plans include both on-duty and off-duty officers. We are rooting for the Nuggets to win it all, and encourage fans to celebrate safely and responsibly. Denver Police Department

If you decide to have a celebratory drink, Denver police will be on high alert for that as well.

“We will be keeping an eye out, so we hope people don’t drive drunk or under the influence of any substance,” Casillas said.

Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Ball Arena but there are also watch parties around downtown that will be packed with excited fans waiting to celebrate an NBA title.