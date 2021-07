DENVER, CO – JUNE 13: Will Barton #5 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles against the Phoenix Suns in Game Four of the Western Conference second-round playoff series at Ball Arena on June 13, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — According to ESPN sources, Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton has declined his $14.7 million option for the upcoming season and will become a free agent in August.

ESPN analyst Adrian Wojnarowski said according to sources, “there’s a strong interest between the organization and Barton to negotiate the deal once free agency opens in August.”