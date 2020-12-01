Denver Nuggets to start season without fans at Ball Arena

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 13: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets react during the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers in Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 12, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets announced Tuesday that they will begin their season without fans in attendance.

The team’s regular season was cut short in march by the COVID-19 pandemic in March but eventually resumed in a bubble in Orlando for a modified ending to the regular season and playoff system.

For the upcoming season, the National Basketball Association will not be returning to the bubble and will instead allow teams to play from their home arenas.

“We remain committed to taking all necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of our players, employees and fans,” a statement from the team said.

The announcement comes about two weeks after the Denver Broncos announced they would no longer be hosting fans at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.