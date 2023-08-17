DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets are ready to raise a banner at Ball Arena, and now we know when the NBA Champions will get the chance to do so – Oct. 24, 2023.

The pregame celebration will take place ahead of the Nuggets’ season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The season opener will be broadcast on TNT and is one of 22 nationally televised games for the Nuggets.

Another featured game will be on Christmas Day when the Golden State Warriors come to Denver for a 12:30 p.m. matinee game that will be broadcast on ABC.

In total, the Nuggets will have nine games on TNT, nine on ESPN and four on ABC.

The Nuggets season ended June 12 when they beat the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. A few days later, on June 15, they held a parade through the streets of Denver and a rally at Civic Center Park.

Since then, star center Nikola Jokic has traveled back to his home in Serbia where he has spent time with family and watched his horses compete.

Earlier this month, Jamal Murray announced that he will not play for Canada in the World Cup, citing a need for ongoing recovery after a long season.

Another notable offseason activity may be less obvious, but coach Michael Malone now welcomes visitors to Denver International Airport when they board the train that goes between terminals.

Preseason play for the Nuggets starts Oct. 10. Denver will play five total games, but only one will be at Ball Arena, when the Chicago Bulls come to visit on Oct. 15.

Individual game tickets go on sale Saturday, Aug. 19 at noon on the Nuggets’ website.