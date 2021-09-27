Source: Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. agree to 5-year deal

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) celebrates a dunk by PJ Dozier to end the first half against the Houston Rockets in an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets and Michael Porter Jr. have agreed to a 5-year, tentatively maximum $207 million deal, according to a source to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

If Porter makes one of the three All-NBA teams in the 2021-22 season, he’ll receive the full amount of the contract, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps reported. Otherwise, he will get the five-year rookie max of $172 million.

Porter, his agent and the organization have been negotiating his contract during the offseason after his contract expired.

After being drafted by the Nuggets in 2018, Porter underwent back surgery but averaged 19.0 points and 7.3 rebounds in his second season on the floor, shooting 44.5% and 52.4% overall.