Denver Nuggets guard PJ Dozier, right, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers center Andre Drummond defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, May 3, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets officially announced the team clinched a playoff spot before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center on Monday night.

We begin tonight's game coverage with a special announcement:



We're playoff bound.@WesternUnion x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/dvRLFbih1J — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 4, 2021

The Nuggets are 43-21 and in the third place spot in the Western Conference and four games behind the conference-leading Utah Jazz.

With Jamal Murray out indefinitely, the team is leaning on Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. to take them the distance.