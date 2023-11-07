DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re a die-hard Denver Nuggets fan and cannot imagine proposing to your significant other anywhere except Ball Arena on game night, you’re actually in luck.

The Nuggets actually have a dedicated package available for this occasion, and it will only set you back $1,500.

How to propose at a Nuggets game

According to the Nuggets website, the price includes a number of things to make proposing in front of a crowd of fellow basketball fans as special as possible:

A full-screen graphic with date, names and congratulations,

Live coverage of the entire proposal,

A YouTube link of the proposal,

A bouquet of flowers from Rocky and two Nuggets dancers after the big “yes”

This isn’t a scheme for anyone who is shy, either: Given the capacity for basketball games at Ball Arena is a little over 19,000, you should assume that around that many people will witness your romantic gesture.

The website did not mention if game tickets were included in the price tag.

If you spent too much on the ring, but still want to pop the question at a Nuggets game, there is a much cheaper — albeit less flashy — option.

For $75, you can pay to have a message displayed on the LED ribbon boards during the pre-game or at halftime. And, even if you opted for a more private engagement, you can announce it to the arena this way, as well.