Denver Nuggets begin preparations for upcoming NBA season

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets reacts after shooting a three point basket against the Utah Jazz during the fourth quarter in Game Six of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 30, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s been 66 days since the Denver Nuggets season ended to the Los Angeles Lakers in Orlando. Today in Denver, the work officially began for the 2020-2021 season.

“As much as some of our veteran players would like to have a few more weeks or months off, that’s not the case,” Nuggets head coach Mike Malone said as training camp begins across the NBA. “We have to approach this as a team, as a staff, as something positive.”

Per the new normal, everything is different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No team dinners, mask wearing, and the schedule is condensed. Players are currently allowed to work out individually at Ball Arena. The entire team will practice for the first time together Dec. 6 and will play a preseason game six days after that.

“We have to embrace this,” echoed Malone as he will work to incorporate seven new players on the roster. “Last year was a great season, one of the greatest in franchise history. That’s over. Can we build on that, that is the challenge now. I think it’s on that we are ready and excited to face.”

Nuggets 2020 preseason schedule:

Dec. 12 at golden state

Dec. 16 vs. Portland

Dec. 18 vs. Portland

The Nuggets also announced today that fans will not be allowed in Ball Arena for the time being. Season ticket holders will be contacted according to the team.