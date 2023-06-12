DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets won Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat and are now the league’s new champions.

The Nuggets outlasted the Miami Heat 94-89 in an ugly, frantic Game 5 that did nothing to derail Nikola Jokic, who bailed out his teammates with 28 points, 16 rebounds on a night when nothing else seemed to work.

Jokic won the Bill Russell trophy as the NBA Finals MVP — an award that certainly has more meaning to him than the two overall MVPs he won in 2021 and ’22.

“We are not in it for ourselves, we are in it for the guy next to us,” Jokic said. “And that’s why this (means) even more.”

The Nuggets finished the regular season with 53 wins and 29 losses, the best record in the Western Conference and fourth-best overall for the NBA.

They followed that by defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Suns in the second round and the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference finals.

Center Nikola Jokic, who finished as the runner-up to Joel Embiid in the MVP race, was named to the All-NBA Second Team. He nearly averaged a triple-double over the season with 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game over the 69 games he played.

Forward Bruce Brown appeared in 80 of the Nuggets games this season, the most of any player, followed by guards Christian Braun and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who played 76 games each.

This is the first NBA championship for the Nuggets, who joined the league from the American Basketball Association in 1976 along with the New York (now Brooklyn) Nets, Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.