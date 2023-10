DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets are back in action. Preseason is underway, and the team’s first regular season game starts in late October.

Some key games include the home opener against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. On Oct. 24, the Nuggets will raise the championship banner.

The Nuggets will also play at home on Christmas against the Golden State Warriors.

Look out for the game on Feb. 8 against the Lakers. While the Nuggets will be at Crypto.com Arena, a special Kobe Bryant statue will be unveiled at the game.

Here is the entire schedule including the date, team, stadium and time.

Denver Nuggets 2023-24 schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 24 vs. Los Angeles Lakers , Ball Arena, 5:30 p.m.

, Ball Arena, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 @ Memphis Grizzlies , FedExForum, 5:00 p.m.

, FedExForum, 5:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29 @ Oklahoma City Thunder , Paycom Center, 1:30 p.m.

, Paycom Center, 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30 vs. Utah Jazz , Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m.

, Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1 @ Minnesota Timberwolves , Target Center, 6:00 p.m.

, Target Center, 6:00 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 vs. Dallas Mavericks , Ball Arena, 8:00 p.m.

, Ball Arena, 8:00 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Chicago Bulls , Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m.

, Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6 vs. New Orleans Pelicans , Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m.

, Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8 vs. Golden State Warriors , Ball Arena 8:00 p.m.

, Ball Arena 8:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12 @ Houston Rockets , Toyota Center, 5:00 p.m.

, Toyota Center, 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14 vs. LA Clippers , Ball Arena, 8:00 p.m.

, Ball Arena, 8:00 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17 @ New Orleans Pelicans , Smoothie King Center, 6:00 p.m.

, Smoothie King Center, 6:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov.19 @ Cleveland Cavaliers , Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, 4:00 p.m.

, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, 4:00 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20 @ Detroit Pistons , Little Caesars Arena, 5:00 p.m.

, Little Caesars Arena, 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22 @ Orlando Magic , Amway Center, 5:00 p.m.

, Amway Center, 5:00 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24 @ Houston Rockets , Toyota Center, 6:00 p.m.

, Toyota Center, 6:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26 vs. San Antonio Spurs , Ball Arena, 6:00 p.m.

, Ball Arena, 6:00 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27 @ LA Clippers , Crypto.com Arena, 8:30 p.m.

, Crypto.com Arena, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29 vs. Houston Rockets , Ball Area, 7:00 p.m.

, Ball Area, 7:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 @ Phoenix Suns , Footprint Center, 8:00 p.m.

, Footprint Center, 8:00 p.m. Saturday. Dec. 2 @ Sacramento Kings , Golden 1 Center, 8:00 p.m.

, Golden 1 Center, 8:00 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11 @ Atlanta Hawks , State Farm Arena, 5:30 p.m.

, State Farm Arena, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12 @ Chicago Bulls , United Center, 6:00 p.m.

, United Center, 6:00 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 vs. Brooklyn Nets , Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m.

, Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder , Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m.

, Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18 vs. Dallas Mavericks , Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m.

, Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20 @ Toronto Raptors , Scotiabank Arena, 5:30 p.m.

, Scotiabank Arena, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22 @ Brooklyn Nets , Barclays Center, 5:30 p.m.

, Barclays Center, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23 @ Charlotte Hornets , Spectrum Center, 5:00 p.m.

, Spectrum Center, 5:00 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25 vs. Golden State Warriors , Ball Arena, 12:30 p.m.

, Ball Arena, 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28 vs. Memphis Grizzlies , Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m.

, Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder , Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m.

, Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1 vs. Charlotte Hornets , Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m.

, Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4 @ Golden State Warriors , Chase Center, 8:00 p.m.

, Chase Center, 8:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5 vs. Orlando Magic , Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m.

, Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7 vs. Detroit Pistons , Ball Arena, 6:00 p.m.

, Ball Arena, 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10 @ Utah Jazz , Delta Center, 8:00 p.m.

, Delta Center, 8:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12 vs. New Orleans , Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m.

, Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14 vs. Indiana Pacers , Ball Arena, 1:30 p.m.

, Ball Arena, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16 @ Philadelphia 76ers , Wells Fargo Center, 5:30 p.m.

, Wells Fargo Center, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19 @ Boston Celtics , TD Garden, 5:30 p.m.

, TD Garden, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21 @ Washington Wizards , Capital One Arena, 5:30 p.m.

, Capital One Arena, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23 @ Indiana Pacers , Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 5:00 p.m.

, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 5:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25 @ New York Knicks , Madison Square Garden, 5:30 p.m.

, Madison Square Garden, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27 vs. Philadelphia 76ers , Ball Arena, 3:30 p.m.

, Ball Arena, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29 vs. Milwaukee Bucks , Ball Area, 7:00 p.m.

, Ball Area, 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31 @ Oklahoma City Thunder , Paycom Center, 6:00 p.m.

, Paycom Center, 6:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2 vs. Portland Trail Blazers , Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m.

, Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4 vs. Portland Trail Blazers , Ball Arena, 6:30 p.m.

, Ball Arena, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8 @ Los Angeles Lakers , Crypto.com Arena, 8:00 p.m.

, Crypto.com Arena, 8:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9 @ Sacramento Kings , Sacramento Kings, 8:00 p.m.

, Sacramento Kings, 8:00 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12 @ Milwaukee Bucks , Fiserv Forum, 6:00 p.m.

, Fiserv Forum, 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14 vs. Sacramento Kings , Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m.

, Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22 vs. Washington Wizards , Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m.

, Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23 @ Portland Trail Blazers , Moda Center, 8:00 p.m.

, Moda Center, 8:00 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25 @ Golden State Warriors , Chase Center, 5:00 p.m.

, Chase Center, 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28 vs. Sacramento Kings , Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m.

, Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29 vs. Miami Heat , Ball Arena, 8:00 p.m.

, Ball Arena, 8:00 p.m. Saturday, March 2 @ Los Angeles Laker , Crypto.com Arena, 6:30 p.m.

, Crypto.com Arena, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 vs. Pheonix Suns , Ball Arena, 8:00 p.m.

, Ball Arena, 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 7 vs. Boston Celtics , Ball Arena, 8:00 p.m.

, Ball Arena, 8:00 p.m. Saturday, March 9 vs. Utah Jazz , Ball Arena, 8:00 p.m.

, Ball Arena, 8:00 p.m. Monday, March 11 vs. Toronto Raptors , Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m.

, Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 13 @ Miami Heat , Kaseya Center, 5:30 p.m.

, Kaseya Center, 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 15 @ San Antonio Spurs , Frost Bank Center, 6:20 p.m.

, Frost Bank Center, 6:20 p.m. Sunday, March 15 @ Dallas Mavericks , American Airlines Center, 1:30 p.m.

, American Airlines Center, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19 @ Minnesota Timberwolves , Target Center, 7:00 p.m.

, Target Center, 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 21 vs. New York Knicks , Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m.

, Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m. Saturday, March 23 @ Portland Trail Blazers , Moda Center, 8:00 p.m.

, Moda Center, 8:00 p.m. Monday, March 25 vs. Memphis Grizzlies , Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m.

, Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 27 vs. Phoenix Suns , Ball Arena, 8:00 p.m.

, Ball Arena, 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 29 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, Ball Arena, 7;00 p.m.

Sunday, March 21 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers , Ball Arena, 1:30 p.m.

, Ball Arena, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2 vs. San Antonio Spurs , Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m.

, Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 4 @ LA Clippers , Crypto.com Arena, 8:00 p.m.

, Crypto.com Arena, 8:00 p.m. Saturday, April 6 vs. Atlanta Hawks , Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m.

, Ball Arena, 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 @ Utah Jazz , Delta Center. 7:00 p.m.

, Delta Center. 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 10 vs. Minnesota Vikings , Ball Arena, 8:00 p.m.

, Ball Arena, 8:00 p.m. Friday, April 12 @ San Antonio Spurs , Frost Bank Center, 6:00 p.m.

, Frost Bank Center, 6:00 p.m. Sunday, April 14 @ Memphis Grizzlies, FedExForum, 1:30 p.m.

Full-season ticket memberships for the 2023-24 season have already sold out. Single-game tickets are still available.