DENVER (KDVR) — If you’ve ever traveled through Denver International Airport, you’ve probably been welcomed by one of the local celebrities or politicians, and now Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone is getting in on the action.

Wednesday afternoon, the airport tweeted a recording of Malone’s new welcome message along with a photo montage of the Nuggets’ victory rally at Civic Center Park.

“Welcome to Denver. This is Michael Malone, head coach for your world champions Denver Nuggets. Thanks to all of our fans who helped us bring home the 2023 NBA Championship. Enjoy your time in the Mile High City,” the message says.

Malone has been the head coach of the Nuggets for eight years, and although the team has had some playoff success, this was the first time raising the Larry O’Brien trophy.

The train recording is just part of the celebration for Malone though. He also went to an Arvada tattoo shop recently to get some new ink.

Mike Diaz gave Malone a colorful tattoo of “Maxie the Miner” holding a championship trophy.

“I try not to be like, ‘Oh my God, I’m such a fan,'” Diaz told FOX31’s Evan Kruegel. “But to see him walk through the door I was like, ‘Wow, this is really happening right now.'”

While the O’Brien trophy doesn’t get the same world-tour action as the Stanley Cup, you can bet Malone will be enjoying his offseason and probably popping up in a few more unexpected places before the work begins again later this summer and the Nuggets try to go back to back.