Cavaliers overcome big night from Nikola Jokic to 99-87 win over Nuggets

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen, right, goes up for a shot as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon and center Nikola Jokic, left, defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Kevin Love scored 22 points, Jarrett Allen recorded his second straight double-double and the Cleveland Cavaliers held off the Denver Nuggets 99-87.

Allen finished with 21 points and 16 rebounds to help the Cavaliers start a five-game trip on the right note.

This was on the heels of an 11-point, 14-rebound performance in a win over Atlanta over the weekend.

The Cavaliers overcame a big night from Nikola Jokic. The NBA MVP scored 24 points and grabbed 19 rebounds. Cleveland held Denver to 9-of-38 shooting from 3-point land.

