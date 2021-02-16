Brown scores 27, Celtics outlast Jokic, Nuggets 112-99

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, left, shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) and guard Facundo Campazzo, center, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and eight assists to help the Boston Celtics withstand a 43-point night from Nikola Jokic and beat the Denver Nuggets 112-99.

Jayson Tatum added 21 points and eight assists to help Boston bounce back following two anemic performances in back-to-back losses to Detroit and Washington — the Eastern Conference’s bottom two teams.

It was Jokic’s third 40-point game of the season.

Jamal Murray added 25 points but Denver had its three-game winning streak snapped.

The Nuggets were extremely short-handed playing without five rotation players, including Paul Millsap (left knee sprain) and Monte Morris (right shoulder strain).