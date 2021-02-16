Brown scores 27, Celtics outlast Jokic, Nuggets 112-99

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and eight assists to help the Boston Celtics withstand a 43-point night from Nikola Jokic and beat the Denver Nuggets 112-99.
Jayson Tatum added 21 points and eight assists to help Boston bounce back following two anemic performances in back-to-back losses to Detroit and Washington — the Eastern Conference’s bottom two teams.
It was Jokic’s third 40-point game of the season.
Jamal Murray added 25 points but Denver had its three-game winning streak snapped.
The Nuggets were extremely short-handed playing without five rotation players, including Paul Millsap (left knee sprain) and Monte Morris (right shoulder strain).