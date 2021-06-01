Blackout lifted for Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Game 5

Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (23) reacts to a foul as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) walk away in the third quarter of Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday, May 24, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

DENVER (KDVR) — Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs between the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday will not be exclusively on Altitude Sports.

Altitude Sports had exclusivity lifted by the National Basketball Association for the game.

Viewers in the 10-state region will be able to watch the game on NBA TV on both Comcast and Dish Network systems.

“It’s a shame that Comcast and Dish continue to dismiss their most passionate customers – Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche fans,” said Kroenke Sports and Entertainment Chief Operating Officer Matt Hutchings. “That is why Altitude took this step to seek NBA approval to ensure all Nuggets fans could see their hometown team play in this crucial playoff game.”

“Altitude remains the only regional sports network carrying an NBA or NHL team that Comcast refuses to distribute. This is because Comcast continues to refuse to agree to fair, market-based terms that they provide to every other regional sports network. Even as Comcast continues to blackout the network, Altitude Sports continues to employ hundreds of Coloradans who produce and broadcast these games. It’s reprehensible Comcast thinks so little of its customers and our fan base. Instead, Comcast is pressing for a deal that would put Altitude out of business and raise prices on our fans.”

Altitude Sports is available only on DIRECTV, AT&T TV, Charter Communications, and other cable providers in a 10-state region that includes Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, South Dakota, Wyoming, and Utah.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. at Ball Arena.