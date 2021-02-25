Beal scores 33, Wizards hang on late to beat Nuggets 112-110

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots as Washington Wizards center Moritz Wagner (21) defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 33 points to lead the Washington Wizards past the Denver Nuggets 112-110.

The Nuggets had a chance to win at the end but Facundo Campazzo missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Nuggets committed 18 turnovers one game after setting an NBA record by committing just one turnover in a victory over Portland.

The Wizards swept the season series with Denver and completed a 3-1 trip out West.

Jamal Murray scored 34 points to lead Denver but threw a long pass to Campazzo in the final seconds instead of trying a potential game-winning 3.