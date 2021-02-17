Beal hits late free throws, Wizards edge Nuggets 130-128

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) goes to the basket against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and guard Gary Harris (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal made two free throws with a tenth of a second left to give the Washington Wizards their third straight victory, 130-128 over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

Davis Bertans had career highs with nine 3-pointers and 35 points, Beal finished with 25 points and a season-high 10 assists, and Russell Westbrook had a triple-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists.

Washington has won three straight for the first time since Dec. 1-5, 2018.

Jamal Murray led Denver with 35 points, and Nikola Jokic scored 33 points.

Murray scored Denver’s final 11 points, with his 3-pointer tying it at 128 with 2.1 seconds left.