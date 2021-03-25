Back to the Future: Nuggets trade for JaVale McGee, reports say

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: JaVale McGee #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on January 22, 2020 in New York City.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Denver (KDVR) – Hours before the NBA trade deadline, the Nuggets went back to the future.

Denver is acquiring JaVale McGee from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for center Isaiah Hartenstein and two future protected second-round picks, according to multiple reports.

McGee, 33, is averaging 8.0 points and 5.2 rebounds this season. His roll is expected to be as Nikola Jokic’s backup.

Drafted by Washington in 2008, McGee was traded to Denver in March 2012. He played for the Nuggets a total of 4 seasons averaging 8.6 points.

McGee has won three NBA titles over the past four years, including last season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Hartenstein, 22, is averaging 3.5 points and 2.8 rebounds this season.