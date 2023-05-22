DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets were up 3-0 against the Los Angeles Lakers going into Monday’s Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference finals, meaning the team is only one win away from the NBA Finals.

This has led some people to speculate — and hotly anticipate — that the Nuggets could soon be making history in a first-ever finals appearance.

Even though the future is uncertain, you might be wondering if you can already buy tickets to a game before it’s announced.

Are NBA Finals tickets on sale?

Yes, sort of.

Because the conference finals aren’t over, there are no set dates or times. This also means there isn’t a set opponent yet, but if they do go to the finals, they will play against either the Miami Heat or the Boston Celtics.

But with the way the NBA Finals are structured, it is guaranteed that if Denver does pull off four total wins against the Lakers, at least two finals games will be played in the Mile High City.

A vast majority of the tickets for sale for the potential first finals game in Denver as of Monday were verified resale. That means that someone else bought the tickets and was reselling them through Ticketmaster, the official ticket platform for the NBA.

However, given that dates, times and even the opponent haven’t been set yet, there is a chance that more official tickets could go on sale later.

How much are tickets going for?

If you’re a huge fan looking to guarantee your chance to see the Nuggets in their potential first-ever NBA Finals game, there is some good news and some bad news.

The good news is there are tickets. The bad news is they do not come cheap. Tickets are available as singles up to groups of six.

All of the tickets also include a fee from Ticketmaster, which changes depending on the price of the ticket.

The cheapest you can find verified resale tickets for the potential first finals game in Denver is $665.

Those tickets will be at the back of the highest section in the arena — or, to put it another way, the nosebleeds.

If you want to be right up in the action though, you may want to prepare to fork out a decent chunk of change.

For courtside seats, the least expensive tickets will put you back $7,687 each for the base ticket alone. If you want front-seat courtside tickets though, there were two resale tickets available with a base price of $14,315 each.

Because most of the tickets are resale, the price of these tickets is set by the person selling them, which means it can vary a lot.

For example, in one section, there were tickets selling for over $8,600 each, while seats that were one row closer to the court were being sold for $5,950.