DENVER (KDVR) — An estimated 750,000 people hit the streets on Thursday to celebrate the world-champion Denver Nuggets.

After a 47-year wait, Nuggets fans thronged to downtown Denver for the parade and rally that celebrated the team’s first championship win. The massive street party lasted for hours in the city’s center.

“What a turnout, Nuggets Nation! We believe about 750,000 people came out to celebrate the 2023 NBA Champions,” the City and County of Denver tweeted.

That surpasses Denver’s other recent championship parade for the Colorado Avalanche, when an estimated 500,000 celebrated the team’s victory. Although when the Denver Broncos won the Super Bowl, the 2016 victory parade drew an estimated 1 million.

Fans crowd into Civic Center Park during a rally and parade to mark the Denver Nuggets’ first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Jokic: ‘This is the best’

Fans were already waiting at dawn for the festivities, which started with a pre-rally at 9 a.m. in Civic Center Park. Big Gigantic and GRiZ performed for the crowd, which stretched from the Denver City and County Building to the Colorado Capitol and spilled out into nearby streets.

Nuggets players rode firetrucks in a parade from Union Station down 17th Street to a post-parade rally at Civic Center Park.

On the parade route, some players hopped off the trucks and partied with fans in the streets. Others caught beer cans launched by paradegoers — except in the case of Natalija Jokic, who was hit with one.

When the team made it to the stage, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock declared June 15 “Nuggets Nation Day” while the players took turns addressing the crowd.

It seemed that Nikola Jokic, who famously said he wanted to go home rather than wait a few days for the victory parade, was charmed by the crowd’s adoration.

“You know that I told that I don’t want to stay on parade, but,” he said on the mic, “I f—— want to stay on parade. This is the best.”