Altitude Sports ‘committed’ to mediation with Comcast over station blackout

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s been more than two years since Comcast subscribers were able to watch the Denver Nuggets or the Colorado Avalanche on their home TV, but that that could soon be changing.

Altitude has the broadcast rights for both of the major teams, as well as the Colorado Rapids and Colorado Mammoth, but has not been available on Comcast since August 2019.

Since then, a lawsuit has been filed by Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, the company that owns Altitude, the Avalanche, Nuggets, Rapids and Mammoths. The suit makes several claims including that Comcast plans to force Altitude out of business so it can launch its own regional sports channel and buy the rights to broadcast the Avs and Nuggets.

On Friday, Altitude announced that it had agreed to mediation with Comcast to resolve the issue, although the timeline for these negotiations remains unclear beyond the expectation that a mediator will be named next week.

“It is our hope that by working through a mediator, Altitude will be able to return to Comcast without raising the price for our fans to watch their local teams,” said Matt Hutchings, COO of KSE. “We have worked diligently toward that goal.”