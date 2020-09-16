‘All y’all better start giving this team some damn respect’; See reaction to Nuggets Game 7 win

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, right, celebrates their win over the Los Angeles Clippers in an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets will play in the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2009. They have never made the NBA Finals. Denver will take on the Lakers in Game 1 on Friday.

The Clippers were favored to win the NBA Championships this year. Instead, the Nuggets knocked them out in 7 Games in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Fans, players and analyst took to social media to share their shock and excitement follow Tuesday night’s win.

The Nuggets take on the Lakers on Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals at 7 p.m. Friday.

