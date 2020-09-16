‘All y’all better start giving this team some damn respect’; See reaction to Nuggets Game 7 win

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, right, celebrates their win over the Los Angeles Clippers in an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets will play in the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2009. They have never made the NBA Finals. Denver will take on the Lakers in Game 1 on Friday.

The Clippers were favored to win the NBA Championships this year. Instead, the Nuggets knocked them out in 7 Games in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Fans, players and analyst took to social media to share their shock and excitement follow Tuesday night’s win.

Jamal Murrray calls out the national media (specifically Shaq, Charles, Zach Lowe, & Stephen A) and says:



“All y’all better start giving this team some damn respect. Because we put in the work.”



pic.twitter.com/dqAErXW52y — Katy Winge (@katywinge) September 16, 2020

Us: Probably gonna need a big Nikola performance to win Game 7



Nikola: I gotchu #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/qjTqTvSMDK — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) September 16, 2020

Somebody had to be the first to do it, why not us? #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/IhtV9iUzCw — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) September 16, 2020

OUR HEARTS.



THEY ARE SO FULL🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/ilI3qpWmCm — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) September 16, 2020

THE @NUGGETS COME BACK FROM 3-1 DOWN AGAIN, WIN GAME 7 AND ADVANCE TO THE WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS! #NBAPLAYOFFS pic.twitter.com/oELKF0EK7K — NBA (@NBA) September 16, 2020

NUGGETS WIN NUGGETS WIN NUGGETS WIN NUGGETS WIN NUGGETS WIN NUGGETS WIN NUGGETS WIN NUGGETS WIN NUGGETS WIN NUGGETS WIN NUGGETS WIN NUGGETS WIN NUGGETS WIN NUGGETS WIN NUGGETS WIN NUGGETS WIN NUGGETS WIN NUGGETS WIN NUGGETS WIN NUGGETS WIN NUGGETS WIN NUGGETS WIN pic.twitter.com/WkKWqv4VEa — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) September 16, 2020

The @Lakers gotta bring their A game to beat the Denver Nuggets! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 16, 2020

We just won the series bro 🤪 https://t.co/0ipPxrOMGm — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) September 16, 2020

The Clippers choked again. 🤦🏾‍♂️ They choked against Houston in 2015 and they choked tonight against the Denver Nuggets. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 16, 2020

Last night Senza threw a complete game which was definitely the biggest story in Denver spor—JK LOL THE NUGGETS BEAT THE CLIPPERS AGAIN AND CAME BACK FROM 3-1 AND THEY’RE GOING TO THE WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS pic.twitter.com/an20aZpePc — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) September 16, 2020

Fun Fact: Clippers traded more first round picks (5) for Paul George than field goals he had in Game 7 against the Nuggets (4).



pic.twitter.com/V089XIOZaC — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) September 16, 2020

Why isn’t anyone giving the Denver Nuggets any credit they outplayed the Clippers. Bottom line #DenverNuggets #Clippers pic.twitter.com/5v0We3Uodv — Power Play Sports News Chris Jones (@chrisjsports1) September 16, 2020

2020 WCF is a rematch of 2009 ⏳ pic.twitter.com/Yj8gCnfWQY — ESPN (@espn) September 16, 2020

What's our chance to advance now? https://t.co/sraWJbpZCo — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) September 16, 2020

Denver assistant Wes Unseld Jr., — architect of Nuggets defense in incredible comeback vs. LAC — made an even stronger case for Bulls’ job. Chicago’s EVP Arturas Karnisovas already thought highly of him, working with Unseld in Denver. Malone: “Wes Unseld should be a head coach.” — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 16, 2020

The Nuggets two superstars, Jamal Murray with 40 points and Jokic with a triple double 16-22-13, outplayed and dominated Paul George and Kawhi Leonard who combined for 24 points. 😳 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 16, 2020

Back-to-back 3-1 series comebacks… 6-0 in elimination games 👏



👀 the BEST of the @nuggets in elimination games this postseason! #NBAPlayoffs

pic.twitter.com/G6v5nhQCE0 — NBA (@NBA) September 16, 2020

.@ShannonSharpe on why the Clippers blew a 3-1 lead to the Nuggets:



"One name, 2 words: Kawhi Leonard. They've been trying to give this man the pedestal although he's never won a regular season MVP. He's never going to live this down. It's the greatest choke job in NBA history." pic.twitter.com/ZL5AlQm8Dm — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 16, 2020

The @MiamiHEAT take Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals in thrilling fashion!



The @nuggets come back AGAIN for GAME 7 victory and trip to the Western Conference Finals!#WholeNewGame | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/el7kHoqP6i — NBA (@NBA) September 16, 2020

The Nuggets take on the Lakers on Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals at 7 p.m. Friday.

We want to see your Nuggets pride! Share your favorite photos to our gallery by clicking the “Submit Your Photo” button below this article. We will share as many as we can on TV and on social media.

Crystal Mascarenas (mom) and Lucas Saindon (dad) patiently waiting for a Nuggets win.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 07: Virtual fans during the first quarter in Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 07, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)



(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)