‘All y’all better start giving this team some damn respect’; See reaction to Nuggets Game 7 win

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets will play in the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2009. They have never made the NBA Finals. Denver will take on the Lakers in Game 1 on Friday.
The Clippers were favored to win the NBA Championships this year. Instead, the Nuggets knocked them out in 7 Games in the Western Conference Semifinals.
Fans, players and analyst took to social media to share their shock and excitement follow Tuesday night’s win.
