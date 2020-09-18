All aboard! Nuggets release bandwagon fan application

Denver Nuggets’ Jamal Murray (27) goes up for a shot against the Utah Jazz during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets will play in the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2009. They have never made the NBA Finals. Denver will take on the Lakers in Game 1 on Friday.

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals tips off at 7 p.m.

The Nuggets playoff run has been historic and exciting, so it makes sense that people would want to jump on the fan bandwagon.

The Nuggets released a bandwagon application. And while we know everyone in Colorado is a Nuggets fan (wink), maybe you know someone who needs a team to root for. The Nuggets will take all the fans they can get!