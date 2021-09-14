Aaron Gordon, Nuggets agree to 4-year, $92 million extension

FILE- In this June 3, 2021, file photo, Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon looks to pass against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Portland, Ore. Gordon and the Nuggets have agreed on a four-year, $92 million contract extension. His agent, Calvin Andrews, confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.(AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)

DENVER (AP) — Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets have agreed on a four-year, $92 million contract extension.

His agent, Calvin Andrews, confirmed the deal to The Associated Press.

Gordon was acquired by the Nuggets in a trade last March with Orlando to bolster a lineup that included league MVP Nikola Jokic, point guard Jamal Murray and sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr.

Gordon was counted on even more when Murray suffered a torn ACL.

The 25-year-old Gordon averaged 10.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in 25 games with Denver. In the postseason, he raised that to 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds as the Nuggets made it to the second round before being swept by the Phoenix Suns.