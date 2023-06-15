DENVER (KDVR) — The Nuggets took to the streets of downtown Denver to celebrate their NBA championship — the first in franchise history.

The crowd was electric during the parade and after during a rally at Civic Center Park.

There were countless moments that caught our attention. But here is a list of some of the best.

Players take to the streets with fans

For the most part, the players stayed in their fire trucks, but some decided to take it in a different direction. They hopped off the trucks and walked along the route with fans, giving high-fives along the way.

This included Aaron Gordon, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jeff Green and DeAndre Jordan.

Jeff Green #32 of the Denver Nuggets celebrates with fans during the Denver Nuggets victory parade and rally after winning the 2023 NBA Championship on June 15, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Christian Braun knew he’d win in his first season

FOX31 caught up with player Christian Braun after he finished the parade route and asked him if he knew he would win an NBA championship in his first season.

“Yes,” he said.

The 22-year-old was the 21st pick overall in the 2022 NBA draft. In that same year, he was part of the University of Kansas team that won the NCAA championship.

Braun donned a WWE belt during and after the parade, which he said was sent to the team.

MVP chants

Fans in the crowd chanted “MVP” a number of times, referring to the league’s two-time most valuable player and recently named Western Conference finals and NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic.

This included when Jokic took the mic. When the crowd wouldn’t quiet down from their chants quickly enough, he yelled, “OK! OK! OK! OK!” in a joking manner.

‘Y’all want to do it again?’

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone got up to thank the team and the fans for the winning season, shouting, “We don’t want one, we want two!”

“Everyone on this stage, we’re not satisfied with one,” Malone said. “Who wants another one out there?”

Thursday marked eight years to the day that Malone became head coach of the Nuggets in 2015.

Nuggets Nation Day

During the rally, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock handed Jamal Murray an official proclamation that declared June 15 as “Nuggets Nation Day.”

Hancock also explained that Murray was his favorite player, “nothing against (his) teammates.”

Mayor Michael Hancock presents Jamal Murray #27 with a plaque during the Denver Nuggets victory parade and rally after winning the 2023 NBA Championship at Civic Center Park on June 15, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Jokic’s change of heart about the parade

Jokic raised eyebrows after the NBA Finals win for expressing that wanted to go home when asked if he was looking forward to the parade.

His sentiment definitely changed as of Thursday.

“You know that I told that I don’t want to stay on parade, but,” he said, “I f—— want to stay on parade. This is the best.”

Jokic finished up his remarks by expressing that this win was for the city of Denver and the fans.

DENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 15: Nikola Jokic #15 speaks during the Denver Nuggets victory parade and rally after winning the 2023 NBA Championship at Civic Center Park on June 15, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

‘Go Nuggets!’

Toward the end of the rally, the crowd chanted a few things, including, “Go Nuggets!” The noise from that chant could be heard across downtown.

Coach Malone also led the crowd to cheer “family,” explaining that every time the team wins a game, they talk about family.

After this, player Bruce Brown Jr. got up to the mic and asked, “One more year?” The crowd went wild.