DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets are headed to the NBA Finals and will host Game 1 at Ball Arena on Thursday.

That means that die-hard fans have the opportunity to see team history being made — granted they can afford tickets.

As of Tuesday, the cheapest resale tickets you could find were going for $653 each. However, there were only two, and most tickets were being sold for $700 or more.

Standard admission tickets — sold directly by the official vendor Ticketmaster — started at $709 for the base ticket, and with around $106.55 in fees added, the price would be about $815 per ticket. If you wanted to attend with someone else, the total would be just over $1,628.

So, if you’re debating whether or not you should splurge to attend the first NBA Finals game the Nuggets have ever played, FOX31 put together a list of a few things you can buy for the same price — or less — than two nosebleed tickets.

1. A night at a 5-star hotel downtown

Denver has two 5-star hotels, and you can stay at both for less than it costs to buy two nosebleed tickets to Thursday’s Nuggets game.

At the Ritz-Carlton, you could get a two-room suite with a king bed and a city view for $1,586 for one night.

For $1,371, you can get a night in a room at the Four Seasons Hotel with a mountain view. Breakfast for two is included in that price as well.

2. A television to watch the game on

If you want to spend the money but not watch the game in person, there are several large televisions for around the same price as two tickets.

Brands including Sony, Samsung and LG all have 85-inch 4K televisions on sale for lower than the price of two Nuggets tickets.

One thing about a TV is that you can watch more than one game on it, so even when the team travels to Miami for Games 3 and 4, you’ll still be able to watch it.

3. An international flight

You can get two tickets to many international destinations for the same price as two Nuggets game tickets.

However, the prices don’t include anything other than the flights there and back.

For example, you and another person could fly roundtrip for a weekend getaway in São Paulo, Brazil, in late June for around $1,250 total. You could also book a roundtrip flight to Lima, Peru, for just over $835.

4. A single month’s rent in Denver

With the median rent price for a two-bedroom apartment in Denver at just over $1,950 a month, the Nuggets tickets would be cheaper.

However, a two-bedroom is not the only option people have.

The Data Desk reported that a $1,500 rent budget in Denver could get you 646 square feet.

So, instead of two tickets to Thursday’s game, you could buy a single month of living in an apartment in Denver, with a little wiggle room to boot.