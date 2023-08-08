DENVER (KDVR) — Ready for more Denver Nuggets basketball? The 2023-24 season is coming up quickly, and the preseason schedule is already here.

Coming off the team’s historic first championship, the Denver Nuggets will play five games during the preseason, with just one home game at Ball Arena.

The five-game run begins on the road against the Phoenix Suns followed by two matchups against the Chicago Bulls. Nuggets preseason play wraps in Los Angeles, with two road games against the Clippers.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, front left, shoots over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, front right, during the second half of Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets 2023 preseason schedule

Here is the Denver Nuggets 2023 preseason schedule. All times are Mountain.

Tuesday, Oct. 10 @ Phoenix Suns , Footprint Center, 8 p.m.

, Footprint Center, 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12 @ Chicago Bulls , United Center, 6 p.m.

, United Center, 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 vs. Chicago Bulls , Ball Arena, 7 p.m.

, Ball Arena, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17 @ Los Angeles Clippers , Crypto.com Arena, 8 p.m.

, Crypto.com Arena, 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19 @ Los Angeles Clippers, Crypto.com Arena, 8 p.m.

Confetti flies over the crowd during the Denver Nuggets victory parade and rally after winning the 2023 NBA Championship at Civic Center Park on June 15, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

How to watch the Nuggets 2023 preseason

Season tickets for 2023-24 are sold out, but preseason tickets will be for sale at nuggets.com, according to the NBA.

Altitude TV’s broadcast schedule has not been announced.