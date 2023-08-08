DENVER (KDVR) — Ready for more Denver Nuggets basketball? The 2023-24 season is coming up quickly, and the preseason schedule is already here.
Coming off the team’s historic first championship, the Denver Nuggets will play five games during the preseason, with just one home game at Ball Arena.
The five-game run begins on the road against the Phoenix Suns followed by two matchups against the Chicago Bulls. Nuggets preseason play wraps in Los Angeles, with two road games against the Clippers.
Denver Nuggets 2023 preseason schedule
Here is the Denver Nuggets 2023 preseason schedule. All times are Mountain.
- Tuesday, Oct. 10 @ Phoenix Suns, Footprint Center, 8 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 12 @ Chicago Bulls, United Center, 6 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 15 vs. Chicago Bulls, Ball Arena, 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, Oct. 17 @ Los Angeles Clippers, Crypto.com Arena, 8 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 19 @ Los Angeles Clippers, Crypto.com Arena, 8 p.m.
How to watch the Nuggets 2023 preseason
Season tickets for 2023-24 are sold out, but preseason tickets will be for sale at nuggets.com, according to the NBA.
Altitude TV’s broadcast schedule has not been announced.