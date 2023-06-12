FOX31 will have live coverage of the parade and rally on TV and online

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets are NBA champions and that means we’re looking forward to a celebration parade this week.

The parade will take place rain or shine on Thursday, June 15. A pre-rally starts at 9 a.m. at Civic Center Park and will include live music, highlight reels and live video from the parade. The parade will start at 10 a.m. at Union Station.

FOX31 will carry the parade and rally live on air and on streaming at kdvr.com. News coverage will start at 4:30 a.m. as usual, with parade and rally coverage expected to kick into gear around 9 a.m.

Nuggets parade route

The parade then travels 17th Street to Broadway and ends at Civic Center Park, where there will be a rally at about noon. It will include:

Denver Nuggets players, coaches, and management

E. Stanley and Josh Kroenke

Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock

Additional Civic Leaders

SuperMascot Rocky!

Denver Nuggets Dancers

Skyline Drumline

Nuggets PA Announcer – Kyle Speller

Mile High City Hype Squad

Fans are asked not to bring chairs and be ready to stand in close quarters along the parade route and at the rally. Water will not be provided.

Civic Center Park will open to the public at 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Nuggets parade road closures

There will be road closures. The following roads will be closed and parking unavailable during the specified timeframes:

Wednesday, June 14th Bannock Street from Colfax to 14th Avenue, 6 a.m. to midnight

Thursday, June 15th 14th Ave between Delaware Street and Broadway, 6 a.m. to midnight Bannock Street from 13th Avenue to Colfax Avenue, 6 a.m. to midnight Cherokee Street from Colfax to 13th Avenue, 6 a.m.– 5 p.m. 17th Street from Wynkoop to Broadway, 8:45 a.m. – noon Broadway from 17th Ave to 13th Ave, 8:45 a.m. – noon



RTD routes will also be affected:

Downtown bus routes will detour beginning at 9 a.m.: 0, 1, 6, 8, 9, 10, 15, 15L, 16, 19, 20, 28, 32, 38, 43, 44, 48, 52 and 83L.

Service on the L Light Rail line will be suspended beginning at 9 a.m.

The D and H Light Rail lines will terminate at the Theatre District Station.

Civic Center Station will close to bus traffic no later than 10 a.m.

Service on the Free MallRide will be suspended beginning at 8 a.m.

If the weather holds, Nuggets fans can expect a comfortable morning temperature-wise, but storms are expected later in the afternoon.

While solid numbers are hard to come by, officials estimate last year’s Avalanche championship parade drew 500,000 fans, and the Broncos parade after Super Bowl 50 had nearly a million fans.

Last year’s Avs rally had to be paused temporarily when a storm moved through, but that didn’t stop the party when it resumed just a few minutes later.