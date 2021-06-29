Denver native Chauncey Billups introduced as Trailblazer’s head coach

PORTLAND (KDVR) — The Portland Trailblazers introduced Chauncey Billups as the next coach of their basketball team Tuesday afternoon.

The organization immediately addressed sexual assault allegations from 1997 in the press conference, but took no follow-up questions regarding their own investigation.

The Denver native and George Washington High School graduate starred at the University of Colorado in Boulder. He was the third pick in the 1997 NBA draft and he went to the Boston Celtics.

Billups is best known for his time with the Detroit Pistons from 2002-2008.

The 5-time All Star played for the Denver Nuggets and led them to the 2009 Western Conference Finals. He last played with the Pistons.

