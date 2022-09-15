ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — As the dust finally settles around the ruins in Seattle, leave it to Russell Wilson to spin a loss into an opportunity.

“You don’t win it all in one day or game,” the Denver Broncos quarterback said. “You win it through a journey and a process. I think a lot of it is you have to be able to focus on the next pitch and the next moment – are you able to move forward and grow from them? You’re either growing or you’re not.”

For Wilson, every move you make is a reflection of your competitive character.

“Confidence should never waver. If you are truly confident, you never waiver,” Wilson said.

Unwavering confidence and a short memory are two of the staples Wilson possesses, who comes out of his Broncos debut far more encouraged than he was concerned.

“I’m always encouraged, but you always want to win the game. But, from what I saw, our team has the ability to respond to adversity [and] in the middle of the midst of the game. I believe in this team and if we have those chances down the road, we’re going to win a lot of those games because of some of the adversity we’ve gone through,” Wilson said.

A change of scenery should be nice. After learning that you can never really “go home,” Wilson is ecstatic to “be home” this weekend.

“This is going to be a monumental moment for me,” he gushed. “I was stunned how many fans made the trip to Seattle, so to come here and play at home at Empower Field and Mile High, is going to be special, I can’t wait.”

Either can we.

The Broncos kick off against the Houston Texans at 2:25 p.m. on Sunday.