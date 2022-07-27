ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos opened up training camp Wednesday and fans packed the house at UCHealth Training Center.

Broncos’ wide receiver Kaden Davis was first to hit the field and running back Melvin Gordon was the last on the turf. Denver’s new quarterback, Russell Wilson made an entrance just after 10 a.m.

General manager George Paton said he thinks outside linebacker Bradley Chubb is in great shape coming into training camp. High expectations have been set for Chubb this season as he’s coming off an injury-ridden year and only played seven games in 2021. Following practice, Chubb said the energy has definitely shifted after one day of training camp.

Wilson said “it was a great first day” and that “we’ve got a championship caliber football team and we’re excited about that.” Post-practice, Wilson told the media that he hopes to be with the Broncos for a long time and hopefully the rest of his career.

Wilson’s wife Ciara and children were present for the practice and Wilson made lots of fans of all ages happy by signing autographs at the event.

FOX31’s sports reporter Bruce Haertl was in Englewood for day one and will break down his assessment of the session on FOX31 NOW at 3 p.m.