DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos have traded for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, according to reports, marking the 12th quarterback for the team in six years.

Since the Broncos last won the Super Bowl and Peyton Manning retired, the team has tried out an extensive list of quarterbacks.

From 2016 to 2022, 11 different quarterbacks have played for the Broncos. Wilson will become the 12th.

Full list of Broncos quarterbacks since 2016:

Trevor Siemian

Paxton Lynch

Brock Osweiler

Case Keenum

Joe Flacco

Brandon Allen

Jeff Driskel

Brett Rypien

Kendall Hinton

Drew Lock

Teddy Bridgewater

Trevor Siemian started the most games in the last six years with 24, and Lock was behind him with 21 starts.

Since 2016, the Broncos have only had a winning record once, which was the season after they won Super Bowl 50.

2016: 9-7

2017: 5-11

2018: 6-10

2019: 7-9

2020: 5-11

2021: 7-10

Time will tell if the 2022-23 season will be different with a new quarterback and a new coach at the helm.