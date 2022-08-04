DENVER (KDVR) — Seven-time Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton was announced as part of the Denver Broncos new ownership group on Monday.

Hamilton becomes the newest member of the ownership group, led by Rob Walton, chairman of the Walmart board and an heir to Sam Walton, the company’s founder.

Here is a look at who else is a part of the ownership group:

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the ownership group “has had conversations with Peyton Manning about an advisory role in the organization that eventually could mean being a part of the ownership group and having equity in the franchise.”

Multiple reports indicate the final vote will go down on Aug. 9 in Minnesota. 24 of the league’s 31 other owners will need to approve of the sale, according to ProFootball Talk’s Mike Florio.