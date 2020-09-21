Who is Broncos’ backup QB Jeff Driskel?

PITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 20: Jeff Driskel #9 of the Denver Broncos looks to pass during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on September 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock was injured during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday and could miss a significant amount of playing tine. Lock is expected to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extend of his shoulder injury.

After Lock was injured, backup quarterback Jeff Driskel came into the game.

But who is Jeff Driskel? That was a question many asked on social media.

Driskel joined the Broncos in March of 2020. On Sunday, he completed 18 of 34 passes for 256 yards with two touchdowns and a pick.

“I thought in lieu of all the circumstances, going against a good defense, I thought (Driskel) did an admirable job and he’ll only get better if we have to continue with him,” Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said.

Here are some quick facts about Driskel, according to the Broncos:

Driskel is 27. He was born on April 23, 1993 in Oviedo, Fla.

He played college football at the University of Florida and Louisiana Tech University.

He was selected by the 49ers in the sixth round (207th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Driskel was waived by the 49ers a few months later and picked up by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Driskel spent his entire rookie season on the Bengals active roster after being claimed off waivers after training camp.

Driskel spent the entire 2017 season with Cincinnati on injured reserve.

In 2018, Driskel started five-of-nine games played with Cincinnati, throwing for 1,003 yards with six touchdowns and two inceptions (82.2 rtg.) while completing 105-of-176 passes (59.7%).

Driskel started three games for the Detroit Lions in 2019, completing 62-of-105 passes (59.0%) for 685 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions (75.3 rtg.) before being placed on injured reserve on Nov. 30. He was signed by Detroit on Sept. 17 after being waived off of injured reserve by Cincinnati.

He joined the Broncos as an unrestricted free agent on March 18, 2020.