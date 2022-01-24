Who are the finalists for Broncos next coach?

DENVER (KDVR) — The search for the next coach of the Denver Broncos has narrowed to three finalists, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport said the finalist to replace Vic Fangio are Dan Quinn, Kevin O’Connell, and Nathaniel Hackett.

Quinn is a defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys

O’Connell is the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams

Hackett is the offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers

Fangio was fired on Jan. 9 after three seasons with the Broncos. The Broncos finished 5-11 and failed to make the playoffs for the sixth straight season. This includes all three during Fangio’s tenure.