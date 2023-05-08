DENVER (KDVR) — We’re likely days away from learning the Denver Broncos’ 2023 schedule. But while we wait for the announcement, we can at least look at this year’s opponents and which games will be played at Empower Field.

Last year the Broncos made a splash before the season started by trading for quarterback Russell Wilson, but the team couldn’t capitalize and had only five wins.

This off-season, the Broncos have hired Sean Payton as the new head coach, and he has brought in more than a dozen new coaches and coordinators to help reset the team.

“The Broncos’ trip to Buffalo will be a great litmus test. At this point, we don’t know what to expect from Sean Payton and company this season. Facing the Bills on the road will tell us everything, about realistic expectations and how far the team is from competing with the top teams in the AFC,” FOX31’s Arran Andersen said.

Who the Denver Broncos will face in 2023

As with every season, the Broncos will play the three other AFC West teams at home and on the road. This means the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers account for six of the Broncos’ 17 matchups.

Next, come games against two divisions. The NFC North, comprised of the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears, and the AFC East, comprised of the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.

These eight matchups plus the six divisional matchups leave three open weeks on the Broncos’ schedule. These will be filled by the AFC North Cleveland Browns and AFC South Houston Texans; both teams that finished last in their divisions. The final matchup is against the NFC East’s Washington Commanders, another last-place team.

Denver Broncos 2023 road and home opponents

While we still do not know which week each matchup will take place, we do know which games will be played here in Denver and which will take place on the road.

“I can’t wait to find out when the New York Jets are coming to Empower Field at Mile High. Not only will Aaron Rodgers make an appearance with his new team, but former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett will return for the first time since being fired. I’m sure Broncos Country will respond accordingly,” Andersen said.

Because of the uneven number of games, the Broncos are scheduled for one more home game than away game. Last season the Broncos had an extra road game, which was played against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Home matchups:

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Cleveland Browns

Washington Commanders

Road matchups:

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Houston Texans

“At this point, there is the possibility of a Thanksgiving Day game at Detroit. The Lions are a Holiday mainstay and it’s conceivable that the Broncos may meet them on a day football and food collide,” Andersen said.

This season could be the last time the Broncos play in Soldier Field in Chicago. The Bears will play at the nearly 100-year-old stadium through 2026 but have been open about plans to relocate to a modern stadium in the near future.

The full schedule is expected to be announced Thursday night at 6 p.m.