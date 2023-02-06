DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos newest head coach announced the team he is picking to win The Big Game on Sunday.

Sean Payton said he still has work to do for FOX during Super Bowl weekend. He also explained which team he is picking to win the game.

“I’m picking the Eagles. You never want anyone in our division to win anything,” Payton said during his introductory news conference.

The Broncos made Payton’s hiring official on Friday. He signed a five-year deal with the team that will put him at the helm through the 2027 season.

You can watch Super Bowl LVII on FOX31 on Feb. 12. We’ll have coverage all day starting with FOX31 Morning News and running through post game coverage at 9 and 10 p.m.