DENVER (KDVR) – It may be instigating some deja-vu within the Denver Broncos fanbase, but don’t execute a double take, for it is indeed the case that the Kansas City Chiefs will go head to head with the Mile High’s hometown faithful for the second time in less than a month.

On the first day of the new year, the 4-11 Broncos will travel to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City to take on their 12-3 divisional cohorts.

Here are a few metrics to look over and consider ahead of Sunday’s matchup that you may want to keep an eye on once the 11 a.m. kickoff has come and gone.

Denver Broncos stats to keep an eye on

This week’s player to watch is Alex Singleton, who was the first player since at least 1994 to have two games with more than 20 recorded tackles.

Throughout the season, Singleton has racked up 134 tackles in total, making him the franchise’s 8th best in this regard. Since week six of the 2020 season, he has made a total of 371 tackles.

What you should watch out for

If the Broncos were to overcome the odds and bring home a victory on Sunday, that would be the franchise’s 500th regular-season win, which would make them the 17th team in the league’s history to achieve such a feat. Here’s to wishful thinking.

Since 2016, safety Justin Simmons has wracked up 55 defended passes and 403 interception yards.

Rookie Damaris Mathis continues to climb the team’s historical total tackles rankings for a first-year player having already registered 61m which leaves him third behind Domonique Foxworth and Micahel Ojemudia who have 71 and 62 respectively.

Pertinent knowledge to lock away

It took wide receiver Jerry Jeudy only 39 games to reach 2,000 receiving yards, which makes him the fourth-quickest player for the Denver franchise to do so. Only Courtland Sutton, Demaryius Thomas and Brandon Marshall have bettered his effort.

A statistic to give hope to those concerned over future seasonal efforts is that the Broncos have the highest-rated coverage grade of 90.5, according to Pro Football Focus. The second highest in the league is 86.7, which is currently held by the 49ers of San Francisco.

Nifty numbers and how they could impact Sunday’s game

4,921 career rushing yards for Russell Wilson

Pat Surtain has an 83.9 coverage rating, which is second among all NFL cornerbacks

The Broncos’ defense has limited opposing quarterbacks’ ratings to 78.9 for the season

28.3 is the average amount of yards the Broncos have allowed during each opposing drive, which is unfortunately the third worst in the league.

.149 – The average amount of touchdowns the defense in Denver has allowed during each opposing drive.

Denver’s road record against Kansas City is 19-42, but hopefully, the somewhat dramatic recent meeting of these two franchises will tip in favor of the Colorado faithful, launching a New Year’s resolution of maintaining winning ways.