DENVER (KDVR) — It’s kickoff weekend for the Denver Broncos – a new season, a new coach and hopefully better results.

With all of the changes for the orange and blue in recent months, the FOX31 sports team wanted to weigh in and share predictions.

Arran Andersen: 8-9

Broncos Country is hungry for a winning season and Sean Payton will deliver… next year.

Under the new head coach, this team has a chance to be more competitive, but I think he needs more time to reshape the roster.

That being said, the current configuration is capable of eight wins, which would be a three-game improvement from the 5-12 disaster we witnessed in 2022.

Eight is enough. That is eight-straight seasons without a playoff appearance. A drought will come to an end in 2024.

Bruce Haertl: 8-9

The Broncos will be a much better football team this season. New coach Sean Payton sweats the details and demands accountability.

There are questions though: Can the offensive line be a strength instead of a weakness? Can Javonte Williams run in the punishing style we became accustomed to before he blew out his knee just 11 months ago? Will Jerry Jeudy return quickly and effectively from a hamstring pull? In the meantime, how productive can a makeshift receiving corps be? This isn’t even taking a much-needed improvement out of Russell Wilson.

On the defensive side: Can they pressure the quarterback and force turnovers? Is it presumptuous to just assume this group will continue to play at a high level as they have year after year?

Special teams should be the best they’ve had in a while, although Wil Lutz needs a strong bounce back season at placekicker.

Then there’s the question of depth.

In short: The Broncos have enough front-line talent to win 10 games, but I don’t think they have the depth. Staying healthy will be a huge key, but it’s so hard to do in the NFL. I’m going to go with a nicely improved 8-9.

Taylor Kilgore: 10-7

I expect this will be a turnaround season for the Broncos. The schedule stacks up for this team to get off to a hot start with a few big wins coming later in the season.

We’ve already seen the effects of Sean Payton’s attention to detail and demand of accountability.

I don’t know if this is the season Denver returns to the playoffs, but I do have them going 10-7.

Myck Miller: 9-8

The Broncos’ success this season will be predicated on Russell Wilson’s ability to compete with the high level of quarterback play in the AFC.

In the most dominant conference, the Broncos will be on the outside looking into the playoffs.

My prediction is a 9-8 record with a playoff berth to be determined after the final NFL game hits double zeros.

Dave Althouse: 10-7

There is optimism in Broncos Country! Sean Payton is taking the opposite approach of last season’s regime.

Looking at the awful 5-12 record from 2022, the Broncos were in plenty of those losses and coaching was clearly to blame for a few of them.

A proven NFL head coach like Payton is good enough to push the team up the standings and help guide Russell Wilson to NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

I give them a 10-7 record, clinching a playoff birth on the last day of the regular season in Las Vegas.