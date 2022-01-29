What does Hackett’s hiring mean for Rodgers prospects?

Back in late August when Packers QB Rodgers was asked about his vaccination status, he said: “Yeah, I’ve been immunized.” (AP Foto/Rick Scuteri)

DENVER (KDVR) — Now that the Denver Broncos have their coach, is a star quarterback on the way?

On Friday, the team announced the hiring of Nathaniel Hackett as head coach. Speculation now swirls that his former Green Bay quarterback could be next.

Aaron Rodgers remains a polarizing figure after his statement earlier in the season about his vaccination status. But that shouldn’t become a sticking point, says one local expert, if he is traded west.

“Prior to the COVID vaccination debacle, Aaron Rodgers was somebody most people admired,” said Shawn Worthy, a Metropolitan State University Denver professor of human services.

“If he decided to come to Denver, I think the Denver fans would probably welcome him with open arms,” he said.

Rodgers remains under contract with the Packers and has said he needs time to mull his future.