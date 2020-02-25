‘We’re optimistic’; Fangio talks about QB Drew Lock, NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS (KDVR) — Preparation is underway at the NFL Combine for the Denver Broncos with the upcoming NFL Draft.

“The draft is always very unpredictable, but you have to build your team through it” says Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio.

Last year, the Broncos selected quarterback Drew Lock with the 42nd overall pick. Going into the 2020 season, Coach Fangio likes what he sees from the young quarterback. “I feel as comfortable as you can be at this point. He played five games and he did well. We’re optimistic.”

As for the future of last years’ starter Joe Flacoo, Fangio says the quarterback still hasn’t been medically cleared to play. Flacco played in just eight games, going on Injured Reserve with a herniated disk in his neck. “We’re going to need a capable backup,” says Fangio.

Fangio was also asked about the proposed change in the NFL Playoff format, adding a 7th team to each conference. “It’s doable.” The Broncos finished 2019 in 2nd place in the AFC West with a 7-9 record.

“I’d like to see us be a little more aggressive.” said Fangio.

The Broncos currently hold the 15th pick in the year’s NFL Draft. It will be held in Las Vegas, NV Thursday, April 23 through Saturday, April 25.