We’re just 3 days away from the Denver Broncos 2021 opener

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — When it comes to the Broncos, there’s no need to get into the weeds — and Vic Fangio knows it.

“We have to coach better and play better right from the get-go,” Fangio said.

That’s particularly applicable to the offense, which has barely averaged 19 points a game over the last five years.

“You’ve got to sell hope to the guys,” quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said. “This might be our first time out there together, but we’ve been doing this since we were in sixth grade. You just continue to exude confidence in the guys and stoke their self-belief. Once they know someone else believes in them, the sky’s the limit.”

The good news is that Bridgewater has weapons in every position room and a growing confidence in how to use them.

“Teddy’s done this for a while,” offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said. “There isn’t much he hasn’t seen. His experience will help the young guys around him.”

A quick start doesn’t always mean a good season. For all three years after winning the Super Bowl, the Broncos started, at least, 2-0 — and none of those teams reached the playoffs. Then again, the 0-3 and 0-4 of the last two years is a death sentence.

“I don’t know how to explain [not winning] in September,” Von Miller said, “but I think we have the right coaching staff and team this year for that to take care of itself.”

We’ll start finding out on Sunday afternoon in New York.